“A Mockery”: UN Member States Must Reject Russia’s Human Rights Council Bid

In response to reports that the Russian Federation is attempting to rejoin the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC), the following quote is attributable to Sam Zarifi, JD, LLM, executive director at PHR:

“Russian forces have routinely bombed hospitals, tortured civilians, abducted children, raped women, and destroyed critical infrastructure in Ukraine. Russia’s president is a fugitive, wanted by the International Criminal Court. Russia’s legacy in other countries, including Syria, is one of atrocities and death. Electing Russia to the Human Rights Council would make a mockery of the world’s central human rights institution, undermining its ability to prevent and respond to human rights crises. Member States must not destroy the credibility of the Human Rights Council by allowing documented preparators a seat on this vital UN body.”

