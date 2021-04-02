U.S. Lifting Sanctions on ICC Staff ‘A Bare Minimum Step’ Towards Improved Engagement with the Court: PHR

Quote attributable to Karen Naimer, Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) Director of Programs:

“Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) welcomes today’s announcement by the U.S. State Department that President Biden has revoked Executive Order 13928, which had imposed sanctions and visa restrictions on personnel of the International Criminal Court (ICC). This decision removes a critical obstacle in the ICC staff’s ability to do their vital work.

“The sanctions imposed by President Trump on ICC staff – who work tirelessly to hold perpetrators accountable for some of the most heinous international crimes, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide – were always unjustified and an affront to international justice. Revoking the sanctions today is a bare minimum step towards re-establishing more constructive engagement between the United States and the ICC.

“As shown in the recent conviction of warlord Bosco Ntaganda, when the United States and the ICC work collaboratively, perpetrators of the most severe atrocities can be brought to justice, and survivors can receive a measure of redress.

“The United States can and should support important ICC cases, such as the ongoing investigation into crimes committed against the Rohingya in Myanmar. PHR continues its longstanding call on the United States to join the Rome Statute supporting this international court of last resort.”

