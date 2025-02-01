Doctors Trapped in Hospitals, Clinics Under Fire in Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC): PHR

In response to mounting conflict and the M23 militia seizing additional cities and towns in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the following statement is attributable to Karen Naimer, JD, director of programs at Physicians for Human Rights (PHR):

“Health and humanitarian workers and facilities are under assault in eastern DRC as M23 forces take over more territory in the region. Health care facilities, workers, and patients are protected under international law. Health care workers must be able to safely carry out life-saving aid to besieged communities. Clinicians must not be forced to evacuate their patients from hospitals to protect them from danger or harm.

“At least 700 people have been killed and at least 2,800 injured people are receiving medical care in area facilities, according to the World Health Organization – with these figures likely underestimates and will rise as more information becomes available.

“Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) has received reports from our colleagues in eastern DRC of widespread violence and threats against the clinicians and humanitarian professionals who provide care for local communities. During the takeover of Goma by the M23 and their allies, health facilities were subjected to indiscriminate shooting and bombing. Shells fell on the Charité and Virunga hospitals. Similarly, M23 forces opened fire on an ambulance on mission from the Charité Hospital, with a trainee doctor shot in the leg.

“Armed actors are looting health facilities at this time of severe need. The Kyeshero hospital, like other facilities supported by humanitarian groups, was looted and warehouses used for storing medical equipment and humanitarian supplies have also been affected by these thefts.

“Clinicians in Goma are trapped in hospitals – unable to return home due to the fighting outside their doors, while other staff are trapped in their homes amid the violence. These health workers are taking care of the wounded with minimal supplies as well as tending to the dead. Clinicians are overwhelmed, running out of medicines as supply lines are interrupted and facilities are looted. These health workers urgently need support and the sick and injured need medical treatment and protection. Combatants must end any interference with medical care, from direct attacks to threats to theft. International actors must surge medical supplies and resources to the affected communities.

“Hundreds of thousands of people have already lost access to health care in recent days. Clinics set up at many of the region’s internally displaced persons (IDP) camps have been shuttered. In many cases the IDP camps are at the front lines. The M23 has forced the closure of some IDP camps while residents flee others. These already-displaced families are again being displaced and now lack access to basic health care services. This is all happening amid a backdrop of a public health crisis and infectious disease outbreaks, such as mpox and cholera. The M23 must stop its forced closure of IDP camps.

“This dire situation requires all parties to the conflict to agree to the protection of health care facilities, the establishment of safe access via dedicated humanitarian corridors, to enable the resupply of critical medical and humanitarian supplies, safe civilian movement, and the rotation of humanitarian and medical staff. Access in and out of Goma and between Minova and Bukavu must be prioritized to ensure life-saving assistance reaches affected populations.

“Without sustained international pressure and support, eastern DRC’s conflict risks spiraling into a broader regional war. Policymakers must act now to avert even greater civilian suffering and a wider conflict. Eastern DRC’s health and humanitarian actors need a lifeline.”

Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) is a New York-based advocacy organization that uses science and medicine to prevent mass atrocities and severe human rights violations. Learn more here.