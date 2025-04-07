Gaza Medics Mass Grave: Urgent Investigation and Accountability Needed

In response to United Nations (UN) reports that Israeli forces killed 15 medical and humanitarian workers and buried them in a mass grave in southern Gaza, the following statement is attributable to Sam Zarifi, JD, executive director at Physicians for Human Rights (PHR):

“The reported killings and burial of 15 health and humanitarian workers in Gaza by the Israeli military must be independently investigated and all perpetrators must be fully brought to account.

“Available evidence, including video footage and eye-witness accounts obtained by The New York Times, suggests that the victims were clearly marked as medical personnel. The footage shows their vehicles were clearly marked as ambulances and their emergency signal lights were on, contradicting the Israeli government’s version of events. The medics were reportedly shot in the head and chest while some were reportedly found handcuffed. The deceased’s bodies and vehicles were ‘buried in the sand by the Israeli military,’ according to UN officials.

“These killings and the apparent efforts to hide the bodies are a horrific development in a conflict that has already been characterized by egregious breaches of the laws of war and human rights, including widespread attacks on health care. The World Health Organization has reported 1415 attacks on health care in the Occupied Palestinian Territories since October 7, 2023. Under international humanitarian law, the principle of distinction requires parties to armed conflict to distinguish at all times between civilians and combatants and prohibits attacks on civilians, humanitarian workers, or ambulances. The targeting of clearly marked medical personnel and ambulances would constitute a flagrant violation of this principle.

“PHR calls for urgent, credible, independent, international investigations into this attack. All war crimes, crimes against humanity, or other violations of international human rights or humanitarian law during the war in Gaza must be investigated, with the aim of providing justice, accountability, and redress for victims.

“Targeted attacks on health care workers and facilities violate the Geneva Conventions under international humanitarian law and the laws of war. Attacks of this nature also contravene the principles of protecting health care workers in conflict under UN Security Council Resolution 2286.”

Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) is a New York-based advocacy organization that uses science and medicine to prevent mass atrocities and severe human rights violations. Learn more here.