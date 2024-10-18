PHR Joins Deans of American University of Beirut (AUB) to Call for Protection of Health Care Amid Escalating Conflict in Lebanon

The recent military escalation between Israel and Hezbollah is resulting in widespread and mounting harms to civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, health workers, patients, and the broader health system. Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) joins the deans of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the American University of Beirut (AUB) to call for immediate action from combatants and the international community to ensure adherence to international humanitarian law and protect health care.

Abla Mehio Sibai, the current dean of AUB’s Faculty of Health Sciences, was joined by Iman Nuwayhid and Huda Zurayk, the previous two deans, in warning of a mounting humanitarian catastrophe. While spotlighting the recent deaths tolls, their letter emphasizes that “these casualty figures and scenes of despair are not mere statistics; they are the very fabric of our society, innocent children buried under the rubble, families torn apart, and dreams shattered.”

Lebanon’s health care system, already battered by a series of crises since late 2019, is now overwhelmed by the escalating conflict. At least 23 attacks on health care in Lebanon have been verified by the World Health Organization (WHO) since September 17, leading to the deaths of 72 health care workers and patients. Almost half of the available 207 primary care facilities and medical dispensaries in southern Lebanon have shut down due to continuous bombardments and insecurity. At least five hospitals in southern Lebanon have been forced to evacuate. Many patients and health workers are among at least 635,000 civilians forcibly displaced by Israeli military actions.

“We know from conflicts globally that violence against hospitals and health workers debilitates the health system, with both immediate and long-term consequences,” said Houssam al-Nahhas, MD, MPH, PHR health and human rights researcher. “The destruction of health facilities and restrictions on access to medical care deprive all people of life-saving medical care. Vulnerable populations, including individuals with chronic illnesses, pregnant people, people with disabilities, and displaced persons, are disproportionately harmed.

“Attacks on civilian infrastructure, including health care facilities and personnel, are prohibited under international humanitarian law,” said Dr. al-Nahhas. “The Israeli government and Hezbollah must adhere to international humanitarian law and protect health care, guided by the principles of proportionality, distinction, and precaution. The right to health remains in place even during an armed conflict.”

Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) is a New York-based advocacy organization that uses science and medicine to prevent mass atrocities and severe human rights violations. Learn more here.