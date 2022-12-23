PHR: Tũrkiye’s Failure to Release Renowned Physician is an “Abhorrent Assault on Human Rights”

In response to today’s ruling by Turkish authorities to deny the petition for release of internationally renowned human rights defender Dr. Şebnem Korur Fincancı, chairperson of the Turkish Medical Association and executive committee member of the Human Rights Foundation of Turkey, who has been unlawfully detained since October 26, 2022, the following quote is attributed to Erika Dailey, Director of Advocacy and Policy at Physicians for Human Rights (PHR):

“The Turkish court’s ruling to deny the release of leading physician and human rights champion Dr. Şebnem Korur Fincancı is an abhorrent assault on human rights that demands immediate redress. Dr. Fincancı has been arbitrarily detained as part of Tũrkey’s crackdown on independent medical voices, where she will remain until an additional hearing on December 29. The court’s announcement to prolong Dr. Korur Fincancı’s pre-trial detention is not only a failure in its duty to deliver justice, but a possible political attempt at circumventing the observation of diplomats and international trial monitors.”

“PHR and medical professionals around the world condemn the unlawful arrest of Dr. Korur Fincancı and the harassment of the Turkish Medical Association and fervently renew our calls for her immediate and unconditional release and acquittal. The Turkish government’s spurious charges to justify her arrest are gravely negligent of international norms. An attack on a clinician anywhere is an attack on clinicians everywhere. We won’t rest until we see the release and acquittal of our colleague and friend Dr. Korur Fincancı.

“Medical professionals and human rights advocates provide an immeasurable service to the global community in their work to safeguard health and human rights, often pursuing their medical obligations with a target on their backs. PHR strongly condemns the persecution of medical professionals, advocates, and all those who work to strengthen human rights protections. Dr. Korur Fincancı has dedicated her life to upholding human rights and dignities through her pioneering work documenting torture. PHR continues our calls for her prompt and unconditional release and acquittal. The world is watching.”

