Ukraine Peace Proposal Must Not Enable Impunity for War Criminals: PHR

Any proposal for an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine must include accountability for war crimes and crimes against humanity, Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) said today. Instead, the proposed 28-point peace plan’s offer of amnesty to perpetrators encourages further violations and betrays victims and survivors.

“When accountability is treated as essential rather than optional, societies emerging from conflict are more resilient and less likely to relapse into violence,” said Uliana Poltavets, PHR Ukraine program coordinator. “Russia’s widespread violations in Ukraine – like the thousands of attacks on health care documented by PHR and partners – must be met with accountability, not impunity.”

Among the problematic elements of the latest proposal is its suggestion of broad amnesty for all parties to the conflict.

International law generally prohibits amnesties for war crimes and crimes against humanity including in the context of peace negotiations.

“Experience from around the world demonstrates that shielding perpetrators from accountability does not bring durable peace; it often emboldens them and deepens cycles of abuse,” Poltavets said.

PHR has documented more than 2,000 attacks on hospitals, health workers, and other health care infrastructure since Russia’s full-scale invasion. These attacks have killed and injured hundreds of health care workers, placed others in captivity, harmed patients, and severely weakened Ukraine’s health system. PHR’s research has shown that Russia’s systematic strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have compounded the humanitarian harm, disrupting essential services and further endangering civilian lives and health. These acts likely constitute war crimes and potentially crimes against humanity.

PHR has also worked with Ukrainian authorities, clinicians, and survivor organizations to improve medico-legal documentation of torture and sexual violence perpetrated by Russian forces, crimes which the UN Commission of Inquiry has found to be “coordinated state policy”.

International humanitarian law is clear: the Geneva Conventions and Additional Protocol I obligate states to investigate and criminally sanction individuals responsible for grave breaches, which is generally supported by international jurisprudence.

Amnesties cannot override the rights of victims and survivors of war crimes and crimes against humanity to truth, justice, effective remedies, and reparations. For survivors of torture, conflict-related sexual violence, and other grave abuses, an amnesty for perpetrators would not only be a profound betrayal – it could also block their access to reparations, recognition, and ultimately healing.

For the hundreds of thousands of civilians still living under Russian occupation, the implications are stark: if serious violations are met with impunity, new atrocities are virtually guaranteed, and occupying authorities may be further emboldened to intimidate and control the population, including through the continued weaponization of the health care system.

“Justice cannot be up for bargain,” said Poltavets. “Sustainable peace in Ukraine requires acknowledging the rights of survivors and victims, upholding international law, and ensuring that those responsible for atrocities face independent and fair judicial processes. Survivors of attacks on civilian infrastructure, sexual violence, torture, and other atrocities deserve nothing less than a peace rooted in justice.”

Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) is a New York-based advocacy organization that uses science and medicine to prevent mass atrocities and severe human rights violations. Learn more here.