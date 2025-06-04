By Rescinding EMTALA Guidance, Trump Administration Endangers Pregnant Patients and Expands Attacks on Science: PHR

In response to the Trump administration rescinding guidance around the federal rule EMTALA (Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act), which requires hospitals to stabilize patients experiencing medical emergencies, including patients with pregnancy complications, the following quote is attributable to Payal Shah, JD, Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) director of research, legal, and advocacy:

“From Idaho to Florida, evidence collected by Physicians for Human Rights confirms what medical literature has long recognized – abortions are necessary stabilizing treatment for some obstetric emergencies. While these cases are rare, clear recognition that EMTALA guarantees access to abortion in medical emergencies is essential to prevent deaths and suffering – particularly in states with draconian abortion bans. EMTALA saves lives and helps clinicians uphold medical ethics.



“Despite clear evidence, the Trump administration has rescinded guidance clarifying that access to abortion care must be guaranteed as necessary stabilizing treatment for obstetric emergencies – endangering pregnant patients across the country while also attacking medical professionals who provide evidence-based care.



“EMTALA is still federal law and clinicians must remain aware that provision of abortion as stabilizing treatment remains an obligation, despite the Trump administration’s rescission of the July 2022 guidance. Public health evidence is clear that abortion care remains essential to preserve pregnant patients’ lives.

“This move by the Trump administration reflects its broader coordinated attack on reproductive health care specifically and on science broadly.”

Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) is a New York-based advocacy organization that uses science and medicine to prevent mass atrocities and severe human rights violations. Learn more here.