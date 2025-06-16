ICE Immigration Raids Endanger Health and Human Rights: PHR 

In response to increased U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) apprehensions of immigrants in the United States, the following statement is attributable to Katherine Peeler, MD, medical advisor at Physicians for Human Rights (PHR):

“Immigrants in the United States are facing increasing risks to their health and human rights following the announcement in late May by the White House Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, that the Trump Administration set a goal for ICE to deport 3,000 immigrants a day from the United States. Since that time, apprehensions of immigrants have occurred with increased frequency in workplace raids, inside courthouses, and on the streets.

“People detained by ICE face serious risks to their health. Reports indicate that those apprehended are placed in increasingly overcrowded detention centers, sleeping in tents or on the floor. Research conducted by Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) has found that inadequate and delayed access to medical care is widespread in ICE detention settings, and has led to numerous deaths. Since January of this year, at least eight people have died in ICE detention. Many of these deaths have been questioned by medical experts for their possible preventability if care had been delivered earlier. And reports continue of generally poor conditions, including medical conditions that have gone untreated despite requests by detained individuals for care.

“The increased ICE presence across the country has greatly magnified the general fear and anxiety that has gripped communities since President Trump assumed office. These apprehensions, occurring even in places previously felt to be safe such as courthouses, are leading to immigrants to worry about being separated from their families, reconsider sending their children to school, and be fearful of seeking medical care – both routine and emergent.

“Around the country, physicians are reporting to PHR how the administration’s immigration enforcement policies are leading to death and suffering. For example, a physician in Virginia, who wished to remain anonymous told PHR:

‘[I cared for] a family that came to America in order to try and get their child access to oncologic treatment for a relapsed ALL [acute lymphoblastic leukemia] … He was supposed to be enrolled into a study at NIH. However, after both the executive orders and slashing of NIH funding, he could not be enrolled. [He transitioned to] palliative chemotherapy [and] ultimately passed [away] due to an overwhelming infection.’

“The aggressiveness of these raids, and their occurrence near places previously designated as protected such as schools, hospitals and courthouses are causing intense anguish and trauma across communities, including health care professionals. Families are being destroyed as they experience separation due to the detention or deportation of parents, or the preventable death of a child unable to access cancer care. Children are losing their parents, and watching their loved ones be taken away in handcuffs. They are scared to go to school.

“The administration’s aggressive new immigration enforcement mandate has resulted in avoidable trauma that will last for generations. PHR calls for ICE to end immigration enforcement in sensitive locations, including near and in schools, courthouses, and health facilities. We additionally call on Congress to increase their oversight of ICE’s apprehension tactics and their oversight of immigration detention centers. PHR stands with clinicians who continue to show great courage and commitment to protecting their patients’ rights, needs, and concerns in the face of new threats.”

Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) is a New York-based advocacy organization that uses science and medicine to prevent mass atrocities and severe human rights violations. Learn more here.