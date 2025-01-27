Millions at Risk as Conflict Escalates in Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo: PHR

In response to the escalating conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the following quote is attributable to Sam Zarifi, JD, executive director of PHR:

“Civilians in DRC are again caught between regional rivals fighting for power and mineral resources, and hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced in recent weeks alone, adding to the seven million already forced to flee due to this crisis. The conflict in DRC has been ignored for too long – DRC and Rwanda must work together, with assistance from their neighbors, the African Union, and the United Nations, to ensure the civilian population is protected and has access to vital aid.

“PHR calls on all combatants to comply with international humanitarian law and international human rights law. Fighters must also respect and protect the area’s many internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, which are acutely vulnerable. Bombs have already fallen on some IDP sites while the M23 has reportedly forced residents to flee other camps. The M23 and Rwandan Defense Forces (RDF) have ordered the demolition of all displaced persons camps. International actors must surge humanitarian aid to the region, as millions of people are facing a humanitarian crisis.

“We are also alarmed by emerging reports of indiscriminate attacks impacting health care facilities and personnel, including rockets and gunshots that hit facilities connected to the Masisi General Referral hospital in North Kivu province, as well as attacks on hospitals in Goma like Hospital de la Charité and Hospital Virunga. Health workers must be protected as they respond to the mounting health care needs of their communities, including urgent threats from malaria, measles, and mpox.

“Massive attacks on the region by the M23, which has been found by the UN to be under the control of Rwanda, threaten a human rights and humanitarian catastrophe. The entire Kivu region could very quickly come under control of a militia that has been widely documented as responsible for atrocities over many years.

“PHR recently published research documenting the health and human rights emergency in eastern DRC, including a ‘massive influx of cases’ of conflict-related sexual violence against children and adults. PHR has worked in DRC for the past 14 years to support survivors of conflict-related sexual violence and to help end impunity for these crimes. The ongoing escalation in the conflict has drastically heightened the risk of conflict-related sexual violence in the days ahead.”

Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) is a New York-based advocacy organization that uses science and medicine to prevent mass atrocities and severe human rights violations. Learn more here.