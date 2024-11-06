Trump’s Threats to Human Rights and Health in the United States Will Be Met by PHR and Civil Society

With Donald Trump set to become the next president of the United States, Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) will mobilize its network and resources to protect human rights in the United States and around the globe.

Based on Trump’s campaign promises and his track-record during his first term, a second Trump administration poses major threats to health and human rights in the United States and throughout the world. PHR is closely monitoring and preparing to confront new challenges to the right to seek asylum, reproductive justice, freedom from police violence, public health, and the global human rights system.

“PHR has always stood on the front lines of the fight for justice, advocating for human rights, dignity, and equality — no matter the political climate or who wields power,” said Sam Zarifi, JD, PHR executive director. “With so many fundamental freedoms at risk, civil society and the human rights movement are more essential than ever. PHR will meet the moment. Our global network of clinicians, scientists, lawyers, and advocates will document violations, empower our partners, and advocate for justice.”

Among policies supported by Trump and his allies are a national abortion ban, mass deportations of immigrants, militarized crackdowns on free expression, dismantling public health measures, and undermining the global human rights system, all of which threaten health and human rights.

“PHR confronted serious violations during the first Trump administration and we will rise to the occasion again,” Zarifi said.

PHR documented torture and rights violations by the Trump administration in the form of family separation and “zero tolerance” immigration policies built around intimidation. Candidate Trump has pledged to enact a draconian policy of mass deportation of some 12 million people living in the United States. PHR will stand up in the face of mass deportations and systematic attempts to dismantle the U.S. asylum system or harm immigrants.

PHR gathered evidence of excessive force when the Trump administration sent federal forces into Portland, Oregon in July 2020, and exposed abuses by law enforcement shooting protestors in the head during racial justice protests. Our medical network will be there to respond to militarized policing or crack downs on peaceful protests across the country.

During the COVID-19 pandemic PHR’s community mobilized in support of science-based and rights-centered policymaking, advocating for global vaccine equity, an end to violence against health workers, and efforts to stem dangerous mis- and disinformation. With the second Trump administration pledging to undermine proven public health measures like vaccines and to withdraw from critical institutions like the World Health Organization (WHO), PHR will again rally to protect public health in the U.S. and abroad.

In his first term President Trump showed hostility for the global human rights system and undermined justice and accountability around the world. PHR will stand up for the protection of international human rights norms, justice for survivors, and accountability for violations of international law in conflict around the world.

“In moments of crisis and conflict, we’ve seen over time and around the world that the human rights movement can act as a bulwark against repression and violence. Now is the time for civil society organizations to rise to the moment, defending and protecting foundational rights for all. With the unique tools and voices offered by medical professionals and their allies, Physicians for Human Rights is well-placed to meet this challenge. We are braced for the struggle,” said Zarifi.

Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) is a New York-based advocacy organization that uses science and medicine to prevent mass atrocities and severe human rights violations. Learn more here.