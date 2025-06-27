Agreement Between Rwanda and DRC “Sidelines Human Rights”: PHR

In response to the U.S. government-facilitated agreement signed today by the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Rwanda, which aims to bring peace to the conflict-affected region of eastern DRC, the following statement is attributable to Sam Zarifi, JD, executive director at Physicians for Human Rights (PHR), which has worked in DRC for the past 14 years :

“We welcome any dialogue and de-escalation in the devastating conflict in eastern DRC, but it is important to note that the new agreement between Rwanda and DRC contains major omissions and does not adequately safeguard civilians in the region. There can be no durable peace without meaningful justice. But the agreement signed today sidelines human rights and fails survivors.

“Firstly, despite announced commitments to peace by DRC and Rwanda, the agreement overlooks how hostilities can continue through proxy armed groups that our research has shown are responsible for serious violations. This could cause unacceptable suffering to civilians and exacerbate the humanitarian crisis, undermining the effectiveness of the agreement.

“Secondly, the agreement is silent on the question of justice and reparations for the conflict’s many victims, particularly of serious violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

“PHR has documented widespread and severe conflict-related sexual violence in eastern DRC – including rape and sexual slavery – and barriers in access to health care and accountability, indicating violations of international human rights law, as well as international humanitarian law. Victims of sexual violence, arbitrary executions, forced displacement and attacks on protected structures such as hospitals and schools continue to await justice. The signed agreement lacks commitments to hold perpetrators accountable or offer reparations to survivors, so peace will remain fragile.

“PHR calls for:

All parties to the conflict, including both state and non-state actors, to fully comply with human rights law and the laws of war.

Immediate humanitarian access and deployment of aid to vulnerable populations in need, who face a health and humanitarian crisis;

Survivors’ access to justice and reparation for conflict-related sexual violence, including accessible, available, acceptable, and quality health care for survivors of sexual violence. This must include post-rape care and prophylaxis, sexual and reproductive health care including stigma-free abortion care, mental health care, and child- and adolescent-friendly care.

Transparent and inclusive implementation of the agreement, with genuine involvement of civil society, victims’ groups and affected communities.

Protection of civilians, including health care workers and patients from violent attacks.

Provision of vaccination, monitoring, and treatment for infectious diseases including mpox, tuberculosis, measles, cholera, and sexually transmitted infections.

Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) is a New York-based advocacy organization that uses science and medicine to prevent mass atrocities and severe human rights violations. Learn more here.